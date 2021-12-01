Business Break
Downtown Auburn streets, parking garage to close for holiday events

(Source: City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced the closure of a parking garage and downtown streets for holiday events that will soon take place.

Auburn Parks and Rec’s Jingle Jog 5K and Santa Stroll

Saturday, Dec. 4 (6:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.)

  • College Street will be closed between Tichenor Ave. and Thach Ave.
  • Magnolia Ave. will be closed between Gay St. and Wright St.

Downtown Merchants Association’s Loveliest Village Holiday Fair

Saturday, December 4 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, December 5 at 7 p.m.

  • All cars must be removed from the lot by 6 a.m. Saturday.
  • The north entrance to the Gay St. lot will remain open during the event, allowing for parking on the ground floor of the Municipal Parking Deck and the Tichenor Avenue Parking Lot.

Downtown Merchants Association’s Auburn Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 5 at 12 p.m.

  • Cars parked along the parade route will be allowed to leave until 1:30 p.m.
  • Cars remaining after 1:30 p.m. cannot leave until after the parade ends around 3 p.m.
  • The parade will start at the intersection of Thach Ave. and South College St. travel east on Thach Ave. to Gay St., north to Tichenor Ave., west to College St., and south back to Thach Ave.
  • Downtown visitors are encouraged to park in the Wright Street Parking Deck and AuburnBank’s Burton Street Parking Deck.

