Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce hosting “Secrets to Santa”

(MadCircles // Canva)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - As of today, kids have an official mailbox to send letters to Santa Claus right here in the Chattahoochee Valley!

The Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Secrets to Santa Claus”.

Children can write their Christmas lists or special messages and drop it off in the “Letters to Santa” mailbox at 333 East Broad Street in Eufaula.

On Tuesday, December 7, letters already received will be given to Santa during a “Meet Santa” event at Eufaula’s downtown gazebo. It will start at 2 p.m.

The city’s annual Christmas parade will follow at 5 p.m.

Letters for Santa can be dropped off until December 20.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man ID’d in accidental overnight shooting in Columbus
UPDATE: Escaped Muscogee County prisoner captured
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy, last seen on Tillman St.
Columbus police: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City

Latest News

Columbus Technical College celebrates 60th anniversary
Columbus Technical College celebrates 60 years of education in the Chattahoochee Valley
Downtown Auburn streets, parking garage to close for holiday events
Annual Christmas parade to take place in downtown Eufaula
Chick-fil-A on Wynnton Rd. reopens after months of renovations