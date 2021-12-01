Major crash causing delays on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A major crash is causing delays on Highway 165 in Phenix City.

It happened at mile marker 29.1 near Nuckols Road. Northbound and southbound traffic is being affected as one lane is blocked, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Drivers are urged to proceed the area with caution. Heavy delays are expected.

News Leader 9 will provide an update when crews have cleared the scene.

