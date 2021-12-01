Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Major crash causing delays on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A major crash is causing delays on Highway 165 in Phenix City.

It happened at mile marker 29.1 near Nuckols Road. Northbound and southbound traffic is being affected as one lane is blocked, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Drivers are urged to proceed the area with caution. Heavy delays are expected.

News Leader 9 will provide an update when crews have cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for escaped Muscogee County prisoner
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy, last seen on Tillman St.
Columbus police: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
Skeletal remains of missing Columbus man found near Lake Oliver
Skeletal remains of missing Columbus man found near Lake Oliver
12-year-old Cortez Richardson was shot and killed Friday night in Columbus.
UPDATE: Murder suspect’s case postponed 2 weeks; accused of killing 12-year-old Columbus boy

Latest News

City of Hogansville announces directional change to portion of College Street
Two Phenix City roads to close Tuesday for high school football celebration
Two-week-long road improvement project set to begin in Smiths Station
Crash with overturned vehicle cleared on Hwy. 82 in Barbour Co.