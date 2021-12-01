Man suspected of several Opelika vehicle break-ins arrested

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into several vehicles.

Police responded to the 500 block of Lori Lane in Opelika around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a criminal trespass complaint. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a man matching the description walking on Gateway Drive near Gwynne’s Way.

After an investigation, police determined that several vehicles had been broken into on Lori Lane and Patrick Torbert and 55-year-old Patrick Torbert had possession of items, including sunglasses and jewelry, stolen from those vehicles.

He was arrested for two outstanding warrants for unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and the recent break-ins police say he committed prior to officers’ arrival.

Police say more vehicle break-in charges could be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted via the Opelika Police Mobile app.

