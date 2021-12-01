Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man suspected of several Opelika vehicle break-ins arrested

(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into several vehicles.

Police responded to the 500 block of Lori Lane in Opelika around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a criminal trespass complaint. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a man matching the description walking on Gateway Drive near Gwynne’s Way.

After an investigation, police determined that several vehicles had been broken into on Lori Lane and Patrick Torbert and 55-year-old Patrick Torbert had possession of items, including sunglasses and jewelry, stolen from those vehicles.

He was arrested for two outstanding warrants for unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and the recent break-ins police say he committed prior to officers’ arrival.

Police say more vehicle break-in charges could be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted via the Opelika Police Mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man ID’d in accidental overnight shooting in Columbus
UPDATE: Escaped Muscogee County prisoner captured
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy, last seen on Tillman St.
Columbus police: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City

Latest News

UPDATE: Man ID’d in accidental overnight shooting in Columbus
Annual Christmas parade to take place in downtown Eufaula
Chick-fil-A on Wynnton Rd. reopens after months of renovations
City of Auburn announces 32nd annual Daddy Daughter Date Night