METRA Transit to provide transportation to new VA Clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An additional Veterans Affairs clinic is coming to the Fountain City next year. Today, METRA officials spoke at City Council about how they can help ensure people have a ride to the new clinic.

The days of not having a way to get to the Veterans Affairs Clinic are coming to an end. An additional clinic is scheduled to open sometime in the spring of 2022. With that in mind, METRA has been in talks with the Columbus City Council to make sure those in need have a ride to their appointments.

“This conversation with the VA has been going on now for about a year to try to provide some level of service to the VA,” said Rosa Evans, METRA Director.

That conversation has led to a decision for METRA to provide hourly shuttle services from their transfer center to the new medical clinic. The fare to and from the clinic, located near the Mobley Road intersection, will cost $2.50 each way.

“It’ll go back and forth,” said Evans. “It’s an hourly service starting at 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.”

Those in need of a ride, can make reservations one to seven days in advance by calling METRA. Same day scheduling will not be accepted.

The type of transportation provided by METRA will depend on how many reservations to the clinic are made each day.

“If we have say, three to seven people, we do have smaller vans that we can use,” said Evans. “If it’s 15 or more people, 20 people, we have the commercial vehicles.”

Some of the services provided by the VA clinic will include primary care, optometry, radiology, dental and women’s health.

A rider’s guide booklet with information about how the shuttle service will be posted online once the clinic is up and running.

