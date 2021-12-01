Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

METRA Transit to provide transportation to new VA Clinic

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An additional Veterans Affairs clinic is coming to the Fountain City next year. Today, METRA officials spoke at City Council about how they can help ensure people have a ride to the new clinic.

The days of not having a way to get to the Veterans Affairs Clinic are coming to an end. An additional clinic is scheduled to open sometime in the spring of 2022. With that in mind, METRA has been in talks with the Columbus City Council to make sure those in need have a ride to their appointments.

“This conversation with the VA has been going on now for about a year to try to provide some level of service to the VA,” said Rosa Evans, METRA Director.

That conversation has led to a decision for METRA to provide hourly shuttle services from their transfer center to the new medical clinic. The fare to and from the clinic, located near the Mobley Road intersection, will cost $2.50 each way.

“It’ll go back and forth,” said Evans. “It’s an hourly service starting at 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.”

Those in need of a ride, can make reservations one to seven days in advance by calling METRA. Same day scheduling will not be accepted.

The type of transportation provided by METRA will depend on how many reservations to the clinic are made each day.

“If we have say, three to seven people, we do have smaller vans that we can use,” said Evans. “If it’s 15 or more people, 20 people, we have the commercial vehicles.”

Some of the services provided by the VA clinic will include primary care, optometry, radiology, dental and women’s health.

A rider’s guide booklet with information about how the shuttle service will be posted online once the clinic is up and running.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains of missing Columbus man found near Lake Oliver
Skeletal remains of missing Columbus man found near Lake Oliver
Search underway for escaped Muscogee County prisoner
Two Phenix City roads to close Tuesday for high school football celebration
Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo
Reports: Auburn offensive coordinator out after one season
Community action program to accept applications for energy assistance

Latest News

Waste pickup delays continue in Columbus amid staffing shortage
Waste pickup delays continue in Columbus amid staffing shortage
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Columbus holds public lighting of menorah in uptown for first time