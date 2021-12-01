Business Break
Coroner: Overnight Columbus shooting ruled accidental

(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal overnight shooting.

Authorities say it happened shortly after midnight on Schaul Street.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says the shooting has been ruled accidental. A child picked up a firearm and discharged it when putting it down on the table, fatally striking her father, according to the coroner.

The person’s identity has not been released.

News Leader 9 will provide updates on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

