Coroner: Overnight Columbus shooting ruled accidental

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal overnight shooting.

Authorities say it happened shortly after midnight on Schaul Street.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says the shooting has been ruled accidental. A child picked up a firearm and discharged it when putting it down on the table, fatally striking her father, according to the coroner.

The person’s identity has not been released.

