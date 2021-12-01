Safety measures increased for local parades following Waukesha tragedy

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Right now organizations in East Alabama and Southwest Georgia are preparing for their holiday parades.

This comes a week after a Christmas parade turned deadly in Wisconsin.

What was supposed to be an exciting holiday experience claimed the lives of six people including children during the Waukesha Wisconsin Christmas parade.

“Again, they want to watch their kids or grandkids participate in these events. And then for something tragic like that to happen is really sad,” said Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey.

“When you hear about things like that during a time of happiness on a time of celebrating a season of giving, you definitely have sadness,” said Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant.

Several parades are happening soon in our area. and public safety officials on both sides of the Chattahoochee River are making sure their protocols will prevent any harm.

Not only will officers and their vehicles be in place throughout the parade route, but Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant says other first responders such as the fire department and EMS will be conveniently located in the area.

Bryant says like previous years officers will be barricading the ten intersections in the parade route.

“We always ensure participants by our visibility and our presence, that if there is ever a need, they can always walk up to an officer or deputy that standing at every corner to inquire as questions or report any type of crime or criminal activity,” said Bryant.

In Opelika, they also have similar protocols making a situation like the one in Wisconsin almost impossible with barricades on the inside and out.

“For that to happen here, they would have to get through two layers of barricades. We have officers at each of those barricades,” said Healey.

Public safety officials aren’t the only ones that plan to be vigilant.

“It’s always good to know your surroundings unfortunately something terrible happened at that parade and I hope it never happens to anyone again,” said Kelley Burke.

Public safety officials say they are excited to have everyone back out and will be making sure families and people can stay safe.

