SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Smiths Station Panthers are heading to the AHSAA Flag Football Title Game in Birmingham Wednesday morning.

Watch as the team loads the bus for today’s game.

The Panthers will play at 4 p.m. EST, 3 p.m. CST this afternoon for the title. Stay with News Leader 9 as we cover the game.

