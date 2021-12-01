Business Break
St. Anne-Pacelli honors student who passed away with bench dedication

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School logo
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School logo(Source: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fifth grade London Williams died in August due to complications from a drowning.

The dedicated benches have London’s name and a quote that reads, “One friend can change your whole life.”

The buddy benches are also part of the Pacelli Playground Project to raise $100,000 to redo both of the playgrounds where London’s benches sit.

President of St. Anne-Pacelli Ronie Collins says it’s important for Williams’ memory and kindness to always be part of the school.

”We want every child to know that no matter what, even if you’re on that bench alone, they’ll always have a buddy,” said Collins. “With London sitting right next to them, it’ll make them feel special just like she did every day she was here - making all of us feel special.”

Collins says the benches are also helping the students and faculty throughout their grieving process. For more information on how to donate, click HERE.

