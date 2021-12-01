Suspects in 2004 auto shop murder appear in court, charges may be dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Charges may soon be dropped in a 17 year old Columbus murder case.

Rebecca Haynie and Donald Phillips are accused of killing Kirby Smith in 2004. Haynie was Smith’s estranged wife.

You may recall Smith was shot and killed at his business, Kirby’s Speed Shop, on Jacqueline Drive. Smith was a mechanic and race car driver.

Robin Anthony, with the office of the District Attorney, wants the case dropped.

While the DA’s office does not have any current plans to re-indict Haynie and Phillips, they could face charges in the future because Georgia does not have a statue of limitation on murder charges.

