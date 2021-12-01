UPDATE: Man ID’d in accidental overnight shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal overnight shooting.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the man has been identified as Michael McDougal.

Authorities say it happened shortly after midnight on Schaul Street.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says the shooting has been ruled accidental. A child picked up a firearm and discharged it when putting it down on the table, fatally striking her father, according to the coroner.

