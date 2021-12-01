Business Break
UPDATE: Man ID’d in accidental overnight shooting in Columbus

(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal overnight shooting.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the man has been identified as Michael McDougal.

Authorities say it happened shortly after midnight on Schaul Street.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says the shooting has been ruled accidental. A child picked up a firearm and discharged it when putting it down on the table, fatally striking her father, according to the coroner.

News Leader 9 will provide updates on air and online as we learn more.

