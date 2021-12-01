Uptown Columbus to host Broadway Holiday this Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is hosting a mini Broadway Holiday this Friday.

The event will take place on December 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Santa will be in attendance for the tree lighting with Mayor Skip Henderson. And after the lighting, bands and choirs from around the county will have live music for attendees.

Enjoy the event with free hot cocoa while observing Christmas trees all throughout uptown.

Streets will open to the public at 9 p.m.

