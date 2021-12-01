Business Break
Uptown Columbus to host Broadway Holiday this Friday

Uptown Columbus hosts annual parade and tree lighting event
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is hosting a mini Broadway Holiday this Friday.

The event will take place on December 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Santa will be in attendance for the tree lighting with Mayor Skip Henderson. And after the lighting, bands and choirs from around the county will have live music for attendees.

Enjoy the event with free hot cocoa while observing Christmas trees all throughout uptown.

Streets will open to the public at 9 p.m.

