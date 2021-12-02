2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days of incarceration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are new details in the case of Labrandon Brown - the man charged in the 2017 murder of Lavonta Thomas.

Brown faced a judge on Thursday, December 2, in Superior Court for a bond hearing.

Brown was arrested and has been jailed since March 13, 2020 - with no indictment for over 600 days since his incarceration.

His attorney asked the court to consider allowing Brown to maintain his freedom with conditions of continued wearing of an ankle bracelet, staying away from the victims family, and not leaving the county.

The Muscogee County Grand Jury has met 58 times since he was arrested almost 2 years ago.

The District Attorney’s Office claims part of the delay has been waiting on the Columbus Police Department to process the evidence.

At the request of Brown’s attorney, his bond was reduced from $175,000 to $125,000. Brown remains in jail.

