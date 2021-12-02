Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted Georgia toddler

An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from Atlanta on Wednesday.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber alert system, has been issued for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from Atlanta on Wednesday.

Cataleya has brown eyes and brown hair. She weighs 20 pounds.

Authorities say she was abducted by Ricky Lee Buttrom.

Buttrom is a 25-year-old Black male. He is 6 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 193 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

They are believed to be traveling in a blue Toyota RAV 4 with Georgia plate CRF9791.

If you have any information of their whereabouts, please call Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-387-5195.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man ID’d in accidental overnight shooting in Columbus
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
UPDATE: Escaped Muscogee County prisoner captured
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy, last seen on Tillman St.
Columbus police: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City

Latest News

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in need of volunteers
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in need of volunteers
Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $306M for rural Georgia healthcare providers
Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $306M for rural Georgia healthcare providers
The 'Home Alone' house could be yours for one night only.
‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting