Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Heavy police presence at Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus

Heavy police presence at Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence in South Columbus tonight.

There are reports of a pedestrian being struck, but that is yet to be confirmed by police.

Columbus police have parts of the intersection blocked off. The westbound lane is currently closed right before Marathon Dr.

There is no word on any injuries at this time. Details are limited.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Man ID’d in accidental overnight shooting in Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City
UPDATE: Escaped Muscogee County prisoner captured

Latest News

AS pkg
Labor shortages impacting several restaurants across the Chattahoochee Valley
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days of incarceration
Smiths Station to hold annual Christmas tree lighting
Brad Raffensperger is suing the Biden Administration's Department of Justice.
Raffensperger sues Biden Dept. of Justice over election claims