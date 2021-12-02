Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Home Alone” fans now have a shot at renting out the house from the movie for one night this month.

Airbnb says it will open booking for the Chicago-area home on December 7, and the stay is scheduled for December 12.

Nabbing the overnight will likely be difficult, but the stay only costs $25.

This offer coincides with the release of a new movie in the series called, “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

If you’re too young to remember “Home Alone,” the film came out in 1990.

The movie featured Macaulay Culkin as a young boy, who was left to protect his house from two buffoonish burglars.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man ID’d in accidental overnight shooting in Columbus
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
UPDATE: Escaped Muscogee County prisoner captured
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy, last seen on Tillman St.
Columbus police: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Georgia toddler
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in need of volunteers
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in need of volunteers
Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $306M for rural Georgia healthcare providers
Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $306M for rural Georgia healthcare providers
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting