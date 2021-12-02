LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange High School student has been named the winner of a national t-shirt design contest.

Every year, SkillsUSA challenges students across the country to put their graphic design skills to the test and contribute creative designs to celebrate SkillsUSA Week. Students are challenged to create a unique SkillsUSA Week T-shirt design to commemorate the week.

Two students from LaGrange High School’s graphic design class, taught by Mrs. Heather Evans, submitted designs for the challenge.

Ellis Eley won the national SkillsUSA Week T-shirt Design Challenge, which means his t-shirt design will be produced and offered to SkillsUSA members throughout the country in the SkillsUSA store.

Congratulations to Ellis on his wonderful accomplishment! You can view the winning design below.

LaGrange High School student wins SkillsUSA t-shirt design contest (Source: LaGrange High School)

