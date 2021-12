LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange will host its Christmas parade Thursday, December 2.

The parade is expected to start at 6 p.m. The LaGrange Troup County Chamber of Commerce is the organizer of the parade.

It will begin on 1 East Lafayette Square.

Conductor Stacy Hardigree will lead the parade as the grand marshal.

