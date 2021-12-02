Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A partnership between Columbus City Council and local law enforcement is in the works and that could be a huge game changer in decreasing crime rates.

As concerns about public safety rise throughout the Fountain City for both the public and first responders, local law enforcement and city council are coming together. At next week’s city council meeting, a decision will be made regarding the installation of cameras throughout Columbus.

“This is just a product of us trying to assist public safety and keeping everybody -- the men and women whose job it is to keep us safe -- to assist them in keeping us safe and keeping them safe as well,” said District 1 City Councilman, Jerry “Pops” Barnes.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department have compiled a list of crime hotspots where the cameras could be placed. With the cameras being mobile, they can also be relocated as those hotspots change over time.

“These are high resolution cameras, so they will catch everyone,” said Barnes.

Barnes says the cameras will also be solar powered. But, crime isn’t the only thing city officials are hoping will go down with the installation of the new technology. They’re hoping a license plate recognition feature helps capture drivers speeding.

“It’s a good warning to individuals to slow down because you know you’re worried about the children, worried about pedestrians,” said Barnes.

