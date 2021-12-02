Near Record-Highs on Friday; Staying Dry Through Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a chilly start on Thursday, we saw temperatures soaring into the 70s in the afternoon. Friday will look similar with mid 70s for high and the potential for some upper 70s in some spots. The record high in Columbus is 79, so while we may not get there, we could be close! Look for highs to stay in the mid 70s for the weekend with some clouds and sun. Our forecast doesn’t include any rain through Sunday, so for Christmas parades, Christmas shopping, and other outdoor events, the weather looks great - it just won’t feel like December! For next week, the weather pattern will flip a bit - bringing some quick changes in the form of a couple of cold fronts. We will look for a chance at getting wet on Monday, followed by a very brief cool-down on Tuesday (highs back in the lower 60s and lows back in the 30s early Tuesday morning. Wednesday will feature another cold front with the potential for some thunderstorms and the possibility of rain lingering into Thursday. Other than the brief cool-down on Tuesday, temperatures will continue to stay above average into next week.

