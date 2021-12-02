Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New Montgomery artwork honors Rosa Parks

Wednesday is Rosa Parks Day. The day 66 years ago when Parks was arrested for not moving out of...
Wednesday is Rosa Parks Day. The day 66 years ago when Parks was arrested for not moving out of her seat on the bus. To memorialize the occasion and her legacy, a new statue in her honor was unveiled.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday was Rosa Parks Day in Montgomery. Sixty-six years ago on Dec. 1, 1955, Parks was arrested for not giving up her seat on a city bus to a white man. To memorialize the occasion, and her legacy, a new work of art was unveiled in Parks’ honor in front of the Rosa Parks Museum downtown.

Before Parks became the mother of the modern-day civil rights movement, she worked on Maxwell Air Force Base, and Col. Eries Mentzer, the first Black commander of the base, described Parks’ experience.

“You might just say Maxwell opened my eyes up,” explained Mentzer. “It was an alternative to the ugly policies of Jim Crow.”

Parks’ legacy first started when she walked onto that bus. Instead of standing up when she was told to, she stayed in her seat and stood her ground.

“The bus boycott demonstrated the potential for a nonviolent mass protest to successfully challenge racial segregation and serve as an example for other campaigns that followed” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

And in the spot where Parks was arrested and the peaceful protest began, there’s now a work of art.

“Ian (Mangum) made this sculpture out of black powder-coated steel. He wanted it to be resilient through the generations,” Mentzer said.

When viewed at just the right angle, the posts reveal Parks’ face, and a mindset, both of which can’t be moved.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Man ID’d in accidental overnight shooting in Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City
UPDATE: Escaped Muscogee County prisoner captured

Latest News

Columbus Police Department offering gun safety training
Columbus Police Department offering gun safety training
AS pkg
Labor shortages impacting several restaurants across the Chattahoochee Valley
Heavy police presence at Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days of incarceration
Smiths Station to hold annual Christmas tree lighting