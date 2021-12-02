A Pleasant Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly sunny skies will put highs in the mid-70s today while it is a bit breezy at times with winds around 10-15 mph. Clouds begin to build back into the forecast tonight to make it a warmer start to the day with morning lows in the mid-40s while afternoon highs stay in the 70s. We will remain in our settled forecast pattern through the weekend with intervals of sun and intervals of clouds with no rain really to mention. Heading into next week we will see a shift to a slightly more unsettled forecast while rain and a few storms return to the forecast. We will keep a rain chance in the forecast every day next week except for Tuesday, and with more clouds in the forecast afternoon highs will cool off a bit in the 60s.

