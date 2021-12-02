Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police continue investigating Opelika Jane Doe case; new details emerge

12 News Defender's Case File: Opelika Jane Doe
12 News Defender's Case File: Opelika Jane Doe
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been almost 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, new details are surfacing.

There have been new images and new tips, however, no arrests have been made and there’s not enough information to identify the victim.

Captain Johnathan Clifton with the Opelika Police Department was on the scene on January 28, 2012. The remains of a child were found near a mobile home on Hurst Street. The female child was murdered. But, who did it and who is she?

With few leads early on, forensic experts developed renderings of what they thought the child may look like. Highlighting a distinct feature - her damaged eye - and they believe it was the result of abuse.

“Several years later after we recovered her remains, we had somebody tell us that it could be the girl that was Vacation Bible School in 2011,” said Captain Clifton. “We have not been able to get that girl identified and that was in 2016. They just kept records for a few years.”

Police are still very much trying to solve this case. If you know anything call the Opelika Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Man ID’d in accidental overnight shooting in Columbus
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
UPDATE: Escaped Muscogee County prisoner captured

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
LaGrange Christmas Parade is happening Thursday, December 2.
LaGrange to host 45th annual Christmas parade
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Russell Co. High School gym reopens after renovations
Russell Co. High School gym reopens after renovations