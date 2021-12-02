Russell Co. High School gym reopens after renovations

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Students and staff at Russell County High School hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of their brand new, renovated gym.

The school had a budget of $200,000 and they used whatever they could to purchase a newly renovated gym. Fresh paint, new floors, new basketball goals and a new scoreboard are some of the amenities included in the new gym.

The team practiced in another place while the old gym was under construction.

“Make it brand new. It’s exciting for our students and our school its something we take pride in,” said Samantha Shoup, RCHS assistant principal.

The students first basketball game in the newly renovated gym was tonight against Beauregard.

