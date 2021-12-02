Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in need of volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An iconic holiday fundraising campaign is in need of at least 300 more volunteers.

Employees and volunteers at the Salvation Army have been working to benefit Columbus and neighboring counties for 130 years.

The organization operates year round, but the end of the year marks a huge need for extra help.

“We are struggling to get those volunteers especially for our Red Kettle Campaign,” said Melissa Smith, Captain of Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest campaign for the Salvation Army. It runs from November all the way to January raising thousands of dollars each year.

Captain Smith says, during the holiday season, the Salvation Army of Columbus normally averages anywhere from 300 to 400 volunteers. However, for the past two years that number has stayed below 100 due to the pandemic.

“We can’t do what we do without our army of volunteers,” said Captain Smith.

However, Captain Smith says she is thankful for the churches, schools, military groups and organizations still coming back to volunteer.

“Although face to face things got cut out we were still doing donations,” said Shawn Rowley, Pharaoh Souls Motorcycle Club member.

Shawn Rowley with Pharaoh Souls Motorcycle club is part of one of the groups that have continued to support the Salvation Army throughout the pandemic.

“Seeing poverty, people that need clothes, need shoes, need meals. It just motivates us to put smiles on faces,” said Rowley.

They are looking to raise $130,000 from the Red Kettle Campaign and Captain Smith says in order to do so they need more volunteers.

“I feel like the more the community is involved in supporting the community the more the community becomes unified,” said Captain Smith.

Captain Smith says there are many different ways to volunteer. For more information on how to volunteer, visit here or call 706-561-9026.

