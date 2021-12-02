Search for missing Union Springs man ends with discovery of fatal car crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of a Union Springs man who was recently reported missing by his family has been located inside the wreckage of a vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Clifton J. Milbry, 58, was last heard from over the weekend, prompting his family to report him missing. Investigators found his crashed vehicle Monday on U.S. 29 near mile marker 154 in Macon County, a distance of about eight miles south of Tuskegee.

ALEA says Milbry died following a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 Saturday night. His 2000 Toyota Camry was driving over the speed limit when he left the roadway on the right side, overcorrected, then left the roadway on the left side. The vehicle struck a ditch and overturned multiple times.

The wreckage was located after ALEA’s Aviation Unit was called in to conduct a search, finding the vehicle obscured about 25 yards into the wood line.

Milbry was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and ALEA has not released any other details.

