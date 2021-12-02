Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $306M for rural Georgia healthcare providers

Business Break
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Millions of dollars are headed to the Peach State to help combat the state’s struggling hospital shortage in rural areas.

Georgia U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both secured $306 million to help support Georgia’s rural hospitals and health care providers.

Senator Ossoff called on the Department of Health and Human Services for more funding citing Georgia’s rural hospitals need for additional support.

The funds will help more than 1,500 Georgia rural hospitals, clinics, and doctor’s offices keep their doors open.

Senator Raphael Warnock released a statement, which reads:

”This critical funding will help support our rural hospitals so they can continue doing what they do best: keeping our families and communities safe and healthy through this pandemic, and beyond.”

For a full breakdown of how these funds will be allocated, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

