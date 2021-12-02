Smiths Station to hold annual Christmas tree lighting
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Smiths Station is holding its annual Christmas tree lighting this week.
On Friday, December 3, Smiths Station will light the Christmas tree to kick-off the Christmas season.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. There will be games, train rides, a live DJ along with the Smiths Station High School band, photo props, crafts and letters to Santa.
Speaking of Santa - he and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event will end with the tree lighting at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks.
The lighting will take place at the Smiths Station Government Center Campus - located at 2336 Panther Parkway.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.