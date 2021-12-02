Smiths Station to hold annual Christmas tree lighting

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Smiths Station is holding its annual Christmas tree lighting this week.

On Friday, December 3, Smiths Station will light the Christmas tree to kick-off the Christmas season.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. There will be games, train rides, a live DJ along with the Smiths Station High School band, photo props, crafts and letters to Santa.

Speaking of Santa - he and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will end with the tree lighting at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks.

The lighting will take place at the Smiths Station Government Center Campus - located at 2336 Panther Parkway.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.