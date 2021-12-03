30th anniversary of Aflac decorating building for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Christmas season has officially arrived in midtown now that the Aflac building is shining bright with an outline of a giant Christmas tree.

The windows of the Aflac building are colored green to make the largest Christmas tree in the city.

The tree is made up of 12 floors and more than 100 windows full of lights - which is sure to spark the holiday spirit in lots of folks.

This is the 30th year that the Alfac tower has been decorated for Christmas.

