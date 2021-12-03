Columbus Police Department offering gun safety training

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is taking action to prevent another accidental shooting. This comes after a 9-year-old shot and killed her father early Wednesday morning.

A Columbus family is dealing with the unbelievable reality of losing a 26-year old father. Police say Michael McDougal’s 9-year-old daughter had a gun in her hand at their home on Schaul Street just after midnight Wednesday. When she went to put the gun on the table, it went off killing her dad.

Columbus police are handing out free gun locks to anybody who wants one. Their crime prevention unit is also offering training classes for kids on what to do if they see a weapon in a home.

Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department says guns are a responsibility that comes with trigger discipline and firearm training for gun owners.

“Owning a gun is a huge responsibility,” said Sgt. Evrard “Keeping it safe, maintaining it safely, keeping it away from people who would use it improperly or unsafely.”

Sgt. Evrard also says accidental discharges are not uncommon in Columbus. News Leader 9 has covered at least three fatal accidental shootings within the last year.

Sara Holtrop was killed in February of this year and a 13-year-old boy died while playing Russian Roulette in January of 2020.

When it comes to safely securing your weapon inside your home, there are several options. For instance, a trigger lock, cable lock or safe.

News Leader 9 stopped by Shooters of Columbus, a gun store, where co-owner Jon McMullens showed us how some gun locks will prevent accidental shootings and help you get to your weapon when you need it in a flash.

“This cable lock interferes with any potential loading or firing of the pistol,” said McMullens.

Shooters offers gun training courses to the public and CPD has classes geared towards kids.

“We don’t know if the gun is loaded but in the event a child sees a gun, we want them to stop, back away and go notify an adult,” said Sgt. Evrard.

The instructions given from Sgt. Evrard are apart of CPD’s gun training. To set up a class, contact the Columbus Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit at 706–653-3173 to set it up for groups of kids or families.

