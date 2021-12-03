Crews work small fire at Dolly Madison factory on Victory Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are on the scene of a small fire at the Dolly Madison factory on Victory Drive.

According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, the fire was contained to the oven area. Crews are in the process of evaluating the smoke in the building.

Employees were escorted out of the building for their safety. No injuries were reported.

