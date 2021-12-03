Drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic held at Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the Chattahoochee Valley got a chance to vaccinate their pets for a good price on Thursday evening.

A drive-through rabies clinic was hosted by the West Central Health District in partnership with Dr.Hank Hall.

The event was held Thursday afternoon at the Columbus Civic Center. People were able to get their dogs or cats vaccinated for rabies for only 5 dollars. There were over 100 people that came out.

“It is very important to have your pets vaccinated against rabies cause often times, a dog of cat may have a scuffle with one of thee animals and you want to make sure they are protected against rabies, as well as you yourself,” said Pam Kirkland, spokesperson with the Columbus Health Department.

They were out in the Civic Center parking lot from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Muscogee County residents are required to have a city permit saying their pets are vaccinated against rabies.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.