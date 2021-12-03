Business Break
Dry Weekend, but Unsettled Weather & Rain Chances Back Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend looks fantastic for any outdoor plans you might have - like Christmas shopping, Christmas parades, or anything else outside. Highs will be in the mid 70s both days with a mix of sun and clouds each day. While the weekend will stay fairly calm, next week looks very unsettled with several storm systems in the forecast to bring chances of rain, and no big ‘cool-down’ on the horizon anytime soon. Monday and Wednesday will still feature the best chances for rain, with some thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. It is possible we could see showers lingering into Tuesday and Thursday too, so just keep the umbrella ready to go all week and make sure you’re checking back with us as we fine-tune the forecast moving ahead. Next weekend might even feature a stronger storm system that will bring a risk of storms to the area, followed by a shot of cooler air. We’ll watch that for you!

