Eufaula police searching for felony assault suspect
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating an assault suspect.

Cory Wayne Robinson, aka “Lowkey” has nine firearm related charges as well as assault active felony warrants and should be considered armed and violent.

Eufaula police have advised if you see Robinson, do not attempt to make contact, but call 911 or your nearest law enforcement agency immediately.

A reward is being offered for Robinson’s apprehension.

