Ft. Benning name suggestions officially closed; over 34,000 submissions received

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Submissions for the renaming of several Army installations in Georgia and Alabama has officially closed.

Americans submitted 34,000 ideas for new names for nine Army posts named after Confederate officers, including Fort Benning. On that list is also Fort Gordon in Georgia and Fort Rucker in Alabama.

The Naming Commission just finished reviewed all those potential names and will give its final recommendations to Congress by October 1 of next year.

Public discussion about what Fort Benning could change to has included honoring Medal of Honor recipient Ralph Puckett Jr. or General Colin Powell, the first African-American secretary of state.

The Secretary of Defense is expected to put a plan in place for the renaming by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.