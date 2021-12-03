Holiday sing-along happening this weekend at the RiverCenter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new holiday tradition comes to the RiverCenter this Saturday.

The holiday sing-along with “The Wave” Theatre Organ will be in Legacy Hall tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Organist John McCall and vocalist Crystal Clarke-Reid will perform seasonal favorites, including “Toyland,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and a carol medley for the audience to join.

The concert is free and sure to put you in the holiday spirit!

“You gotta come hear this organ in this room. It’s a magic sound and we’re going to do some very sacred things because it is a birthday party. And then we have a holiday sing along with tunes that are not sacred- kind of more along the Santa Claus variety,” said McCall. “And then because we have this wonderful Gingerbread display. I wrote a song called Let’s build a Gingerbread House and we’re gonna teach the audience how to sing that song. It’s a free concert. I wanna say that again through the graciousness of the RiverCenter.”

For more information on the holiday sing-along or other RiverCenter events, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.