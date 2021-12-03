Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Holiday sing-along happening this weekend at the RiverCenter

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new holiday tradition comes to the RiverCenter this Saturday.

The holiday sing-along with “The Wave” Theatre Organ will be in Legacy Hall tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Organist John McCall and vocalist Crystal Clarke-Reid will perform seasonal favorites, including “Toyland,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and a carol medley for the audience to join.

The concert is free and sure to put you in the holiday spirit!

“You gotta come hear this organ in this room. It’s a magic sound and we’re going to do some very sacred things because it is a birthday party. And then we have a holiday sing along with tunes that are not sacred- kind of more along the Santa Claus variety,” said McCall. “And then because we have this wonderful Gingerbread display. I wrote a song called Let’s build a Gingerbread House and we’re gonna teach the audience how to sing that song. It’s a free concert. I wanna say that again through the graciousness of the RiverCenter.”

For more information on the holiday sing-along or other RiverCenter events, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Heavy police presence at Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB at Buena Vista Rd.
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB near St. Marys Rd.
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days of incarceration

Latest News

Path to the Playoffs: SEC Championship Preview Show
Path to the Playoffs: The SEC Championship preview on WTVM
LaGrange Animal Services offering half-price dog adoptions
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to hold 27th annual Christmas tree lighting
Gov. Ivey submits formal comment letter to OSHA on opposing vaccine mandate