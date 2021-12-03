Business Break
Labor shortages impacting several restaurants across the Chattahoochee Valley

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Staffing shortages are impacting nearly every industry. However, the one industry struggling the most to get workers to return is the restaurant business.

Low pay is a huge reason why many companies are having staffing shortages. State officials tell News Leader 9 the average person in Columbus makes less than $1,000 a week.

“We’ve had pretty much staffing shortage ever since COVID has come around,” said restaurant owner, Mark Jones. “Some locations are better than others with staffing. But we do need help at all locations.”

Jones owns several restaurants including Mark’s City Grill, Plucked Up Chicken & Biscuits, Smoke Bourbon and BBQ and Hunters Pub and Steakhouse in Hamilton. Although he has several job openings, very few people are actually applying for those positions.

“I really believe that a lot of people have left the industry and you know, they just haven’t come back yet and everything,” said Jones. “They have found other careers.”

“I think honestly that it has to do with COVID,” said Mark’s City Grill employee, Ivy Blackstock. “I really think that people are scared of getting sick and bringing it back home to their families and younger children.”

Another issue is low pay rates. According to the Georgia Department of Labor, the average person in Columbus makes $899 a week, in comparison to other areas like Chattahoochee County, where residents make $941 a week. To make matters worse, the state minimum wage has remained at a staggering $7.25 since 2009.

“If jobs are only offering $7.25, no one’s going to want to come to work,” said Blackstock. “I mean, we already have a problem with people not wanting to work because of COVID.”

However, like many employers, Jones says he hopes to fill vacant positions soon.

“People are having to work a little bit harder, a little bit longer, and we want to give them a break,” said Jones. “We don’t want to work anybody to death.”

Alabama employers are also trying to entice employees to return as well. The Alabama Department of Labor says online job ads are up 52% from last year.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

