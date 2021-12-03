LaGrange Animal Services offering half-price dog adoptions

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange Animal Services is offering the best type of discount through December.

Beginning now through December 31, LaGrange Animal Services is offering half-price dog adoptions.

The animal shelter is currently overcrowded and is experiencing a high intake of animals.

The LaGrange Animal Services building is located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road.

To make an appointment, call 706-298-3606.

For more information on the adoption special or on LaGrange Animal Services, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.