LaGrange Animal Services offering half-price dog adoptions
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange Animal Services is offering the best type of discount through December.
Beginning now through December 31, LaGrange Animal Services is offering half-price dog adoptions.
The animal shelter is currently overcrowded and is experiencing a high intake of animals.
The LaGrange Animal Services building is located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road.
To make an appointment, call 706-298-3606.
For more information on the adoption special or on LaGrange Animal Services, click HERE.
