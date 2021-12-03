Business Break
Man convicted in 2019 Sumter Co. killing

Rodney Jerome Greene was sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and aggravated assault...
Rodney Jerome Greene was sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to the December 2019 death of Tyjerus White.(Associated Press)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was convicted in the killing of another after a 2019 Christmas parade in Sumter County.

Rodney Jerome Greene was sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to the December 2019 death of Tyjerus White.

A Sumter County grand jury handed down the conviction on Thursday.

Prosecutors said the incident happened the night of the Americus Christmas Parade on Norman Cole Street and Bessie Mays Circle.

First responders got a call about a crash with injuries. They found White in a vehicle and then found he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Greene was later found and arrested at a motel in South Atlanta.

