Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mobile vaccine clinic headed to Columbus

Mobile vaccine clinic headed to Columbus
Mobile vaccine clinic headed to Columbus(KEYC)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mobile vaccine clinic will be in several neighborhoods throughout Columbus next week.

The effort to increase local vaccination rates is part of the Health Department’s Public Health on Wheels.

Health officials will be providing COVID shots to children ages five and up, all three booster doses, and flu shots.

Pamela Kirkland at The Columbus Health Department says they were able to purchase the mobile unit using a $150,000 grant from the city.

“We received a grant from the city through the community reinvesting program and so that’s why we’re doing locations in Columbus to start out with. Eventually, we will take it into all of the district counties,” said Kirkland.

Their first stop will be at the Frank D Chester Rec Center on Benning Drive from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. To book the mobile unit or to find out where the mobile until will be, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Man ID’d in accidental overnight shooting in Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City
Heavy police presence at Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Columbus Police Department offering gun safety training
Columbus Police Department offering gun safety training
AS pkg
Labor shortages impacting several restaurants across the Chattahoochee Valley
Heavy police presence at Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days of incarceration