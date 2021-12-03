Mobile vaccine clinic headed to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mobile vaccine clinic will be in several neighborhoods throughout Columbus next week.

The effort to increase local vaccination rates is part of the Health Department’s Public Health on Wheels.

Health officials will be providing COVID shots to children ages five and up, all three booster doses, and flu shots.

Pamela Kirkland at The Columbus Health Department says they were able to purchase the mobile unit using a $150,000 grant from the city.

“We received a grant from the city through the community reinvesting program and so that’s why we’re doing locations in Columbus to start out with. Eventually, we will take it into all of the district counties,” said Kirkland.

Their first stop will be at the Frank D Chester Rec Center on Benning Drive from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. To book the mobile unit or to find out where the mobile until will be, visit here.

