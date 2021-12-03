Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB near St. Marys Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All lanes are currently closed on Interstate 185 southbound near St. Marys Road following a crash.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a multiple vehicle collision has occurred south of the St. Marys Rd. exit in Columbus.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

It is estimated to be cleared within the hour. Motorists should avoid the area.

