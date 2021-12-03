Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit

By Brian Mastre and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – A family in Nebraska was awarded $26 million for a malpractice lawsuit, the largest amount the state has seen of this kind.

According to 6 News, the Marousek family sued Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha after their daughter, Vivianne, after being treated as a baby for seizures.

“She suffered a severe brain injury because of further seizures,” said her mother, Andrea Marousek. “She never should have been discharged.”

The girl’s family said the seizures didn’t stop, and she suffered permanent brain damage.

Vivi, just a couple of months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t walk or talk or feed herself.

It’s been this way since she was 11 months old.

“Sometimes I forget Vivianne was a happy, healthy girl,” her dad Jake Marousek said. “But this is my Vivi now. She’s a happy and healthy girl who is severely disabled.”

Part of the $26 million jury award is aimed at helping provide her with future care.

“We felt justice was finally served and happy the jury saw the truth in it,” Vivi’s mom said.

But, they may only receive $4.5 million instead of the $26 million the jury awarded because the state has a camp on medical malpractice verdicts.

An attorney for the hospital has asked the judge to enforce the cap, but Vivanne’s attorney said the cap is unconstitutional, designed to insulate insurance companies and medical providers.

In practice, he says it violates patient rights; it doesn’t protect them.

Children’s Hospital provided 6 News with a statement response on Thursday:

“We sympathize with this child. ... We strongly maintain that the evidence presented clearly showed that our team provided the appropriate standard of care.”

A hearing has been set for late January.

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Heavy police presence at Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Victory Dr., Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multiple high-resolution cameras to be installed throughout Columbus
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB at Buena Vista Rd.
Multi-vehicle accident leaves all lanes blocked on I-185 SB near St. Marys Rd.
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days
2017 murder suspect appears in Superior Court for bond hearing after 600 days of incarceration

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Parents of suspect face charges in deadly Michigan high school shooting
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept....
US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs
Biden outlines new steps to combat COVID through the winter months.
Biden, allies increasingly pushing back at GOP’s virus barbs
Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, waits for other family members to arrive Wednesday,...
Mostly white jury seated for Kim Potter’s trial in Daunte Wright’s death