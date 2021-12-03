Path to the Playoffs: The SEC Championship preview on WTVM

Business Break
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The top ranked Georgia Bulldogs will face the #3 Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2021 SEC Championship.

Kickoff is set for Saturday, December 4 at 4PM ET inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 is preparing you for the big game with a half hour special program highlighting the epic event. Sports Director Jonathon Hoppe will analyze both teams and point out local connections on both sides of the field ahead of Saturday’s championship game.

WTVM’s “Path to the Playoffs: The SEC Championship Preview” will air at 7:30PM ET on WTVM.

