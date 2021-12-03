Business Break
Pleasant for the Weekend

Anna’s Forecast!
Fall Feels!
Fall Feels!(Jean Kendrick)
By Anna Sims
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mainly sunny skies for the first half of the day give way to partly cloudy skies this evening as clouds build throughout the day, but highs will still be in the mid-70s. We will remain in this settled forecast through the weekend with no rain to mention, and highs still in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. Next week we will begin to see a more unsettled forecast with showers and a few storms in the mix through the end of the week. A front moving through Monday will bring showers ahead of the front and cooler temperatures on Tuesday with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Another frontal system will stall out for the remainder of the week and will keep rain in the forecast through the end of the week while highs return to the 70s.

