St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to hold 27th annual Christmas tree lighting

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is hosting its 27th annual Light the Spirit Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The event will take place on December 7 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - just outside of the Butler Pavilion, located at 2300 Manchester Expressway.

The celebration will have the tree lighting, a drive-thru visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a drive-in movie screening of The Polar Expressway.

The schedule of the celebration is below:

  • Drive-thru visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Tree lighting ceremony and program 7 p.m.
  • Drive-in movie: The Polar Express 7:15 - 9 p.m.

Children are also encouraged to drop off their Santa letters in his special mailbox as you drive-thru.

The holiday event is free to the public.

For more information, click HERE.

