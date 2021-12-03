St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to hold 27th annual Christmas tree lighting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is hosting its 27th annual Light the Spirit Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The event will take place on December 7 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - just outside of the Butler Pavilion, located at 2300 Manchester Expressway.
The celebration will have the tree lighting, a drive-thru visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a drive-in movie screening of The Polar Expressway.
The schedule of the celebration is below:
- Drive-thru visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Tree lighting ceremony and program 7 p.m.
- Drive-in movie: The Polar Express 7:15 - 9 p.m.
Children are also encouraged to drop off their Santa letters in his special mailbox as you drive-thru.
The holiday event is free to the public.
