‘Trees for Troops’ gives away Christmas trees to Ft. Benning servicemembers

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Trees for Troops officially kicked off this morning at Wetherby Field. Each family was able to take home one live Christmas tree.

This year, Fort Benning’s Moral, Welfare & Receation program(MWR) gave away 170 Christmas trees. People lined up at 7 a.m. - hours before trees were even scheduled to be delivered.

The annual initiative is a part of the Christmas Spirit Foundation’s efforts to spread holiday cheer. Families were able to take home farm-grown trees between four and eight feet tall.

One of the event’s coordinators says keep these tips in mind to keep your Christmas tree healthy during the holiday season.

“There is tree solution that they put in. So they just have to ensure that the trees are watered and then the solution that they can get from the stores.” said Katie Colon, Ft. Benning MWR Special Events Coordinator.

Trees were donated to Fort Benning from farms in New York. Over 260,000 fresh, farm-grown trees have been donated to military families since 2005.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

