A Beautiful Weekend Ahead

Anna’s Forecast!
A Foggy Persimmon Tree
A Foggy Persimmon Tree(Michaela Howard)
By Anna Sims
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Once we get rid of the fog around this morning, we have an absolutely stunning weekend ahead for the valley. Saturday’s forecast features partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s while we see intervals of sun and intervals of clouds. As for Sunday, the forecast will more or less be the same as Saturday with a mild start to the day giving way to a mix of sun and clouds and a warm afternoon. Heading into the work week we will return to a more unsettled forecast pattern with rain and storms in the forecast basically every single day. Highs will return to the 60s for a few days around the middle of the week before returning to the 70s by the weekend.

