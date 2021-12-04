Business Break
Columbus business donates 200 gun locks to community in support of firearm safety

(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus business has donated 200 gun locks to the community in support of firearm safety.

Friday, the Columbus Police Department announced that Wild Bill’s Jewelry and Pawn gifted these items to encourage safe gun ownership in the city.

The donation comes just days after the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office announced a child accidentally shot her father to death when placing a firearm on a table.

To pick up a free gun lock, stop by desk services at the Columbus Police Department headquarters on 10th Street. There is a limit of one per household.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

