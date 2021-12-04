Crash with overturned vehicle causing delays on Hwy. 51 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 51 in Lee County.

The crash happened at mile marker 109.3, past Moores Mill, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Northbound and southbound lanes are affected as the crash includes a lane blockage.

Drivers are urged to proceed the area with caution.

News Leader 9 will provide an update when crews have cleared the scene.

