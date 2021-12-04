Business Break
Delays expected after wreck on I-85 SB in Opelika

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Moderate delays are expected after a crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Opelika.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the crash happened near mile marker 65.0 at Exit 64 / U.S. Highway 29.

One lane is currently blocked. Drivers are urged to proceed the area with caution.

News Leader 9 will provide an update once the scene has been cleared.

